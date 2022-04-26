Gauahar Khan reveals her most favorite part of Ramzan

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan’s is one of the few celebrities who has been very active on social media. She uses her platforms to share her opinions on various matters and even often interact with her fans and followers.

Gauahar recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram handle where she went on to answer various questions related to Ramzan thrown at her by her fans. During the interaction, she went on to reveal her most favourite that she loves to do during Ramzan.

‘What is your favourite thing to do in Ramzan?’ one user asked. To this Gauahar Khan replied, ‘I love to finish my quran! Also time spent with family at iftaar and sehri!’

The Tandav actress is celebrating the holy month with great zeal. She is observing fasts like every year and has been sharing glimpses of the holy month on her social media account.

Recently, Gauahar perfomed Umrah along with husband Zaid Darbar and family. We got glimpses of her religious trip through her Instagram handle.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan is busy with work on OTT platforms, She was last seen in Prime Video’s Web Series ‘Bestseller’. On the personal front, she is happily married to choreographer Zaid Darbar. The two tied the knot in December 2020.