Gauahar Khan shares playful moments with Son Zehaan in adorable video

Mumbai: Actor Gauahar Khan, who is embracing motherhood, recently shared an adorable video featuring her son, Zehaan.

Gauahar took to her Instagram to post a fun-filled video, showcasing her love for her son and proudly calling herself a “Boy MoM.”

The video includes an audio segment inquiring about Gauahar Khan’s addiction, to which she admits before picking up her son to engage in playful poses and cuddles.

Zaid Darbar responded to the video with heart-eye emojis, and many of Gauahar’s fans also expressed their love for the post.

One user wrote, “Baby mom so cuteeeee and dad also.”

Another user commented, “So Beautiful Smile.”

“Guahar u nd baby… to cute,” penned a third user.

Recently, Gauahar and Zaid visited Mecca to perform Umrah.

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while grocery shopping during the lockdown, and their friendship blossomed into love.

In December of last year, the couple announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video.

In May 2023, the couple welcomed a baby boy.

Gauahar shared the news of her baby’s arrival via an Instagram post, announcing, “It’s a Boy! As salaam u alaikum beautiful world,” said our bundle of joy. He arrived on the 10th of May 2023, bringing us true happiness. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling, new parents Zaid and Gauahar.