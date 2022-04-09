Gauahar Khan’s Ramzan content on Instagram has netizen’s heart

Mumbai: Ramzan is underway and Muslims around the world are observing the holy month with zeal and happiness. This auspicious month of fasting and praying began on the evening of April 2 and shall end on May 2 evening with Eid-al-Fitr to be celebrated the very next day.

Like every year, actress Gauahar Khan too is celebrating the holy month in full swing. Her Instagram proves the fact. The actress who too observes fasts during Ramzan, knows how to how to keep her Instagram family entertained. The 14 Phere actress is also busting myths about the rituals around the festival through her social media posts. And it seems like, netizens are totally in love with her content.

On April 5th, Gauahar Khan took to her photo-sharing app to share a goofy video of ‘rozedaars’ during Iftar. In the clip, that features her sister Nigaar Khan, Gauahar can be seen sending out a message to her fans that one should break their fast only after hearing the azaan. ‘When you think it’s iftaar time, but you haven’t heard the azaan,’ can be seen written on the video.

Recently, Bigg Boss 7 winner made a fun expectations vs reality reel showing what people think fasting is like during Roza and what it actually is otherwise. With food lying on the table, Gauahar pretended feeling tortured. She wrote, “What people think we feel like looking at food in your roza.” She then cut it to her dancing moves and shared, “We actually never feel a thing! And can cook, serve and resist just fine! Ramadan!”

Gauahar captioned the video as, “To everyone who loves my #ramadan content, big hug ! 🤗🌙. Drop a heart for all the rozedaars!”

Last year, the actress gave a hilarious glimpse of how it feels when the Iftar time keeps increasing by a minute every day.

Here’s quick recap of her other Ramzan posts here.

India me chand nahi dikha,koi nai,chand baby toh hai..hahhah ramadan mubarak to all!!in my funny way!!may we be blessed pic.twitter.com/FhAb636y — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) July 20, 2012

Recently, during her ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, Gauahar revealed that she plans to go for Umrah. She replied to a fan, “Yes In sha allah. This Ramadan with my entire family. Alhamdulillah.”

On the professional front, Gauahar was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Bestseller, which began streaming in February.