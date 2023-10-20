Gauhati HC rejects bail of all accused, including police personnel in extortion case

Justice Ajit Borthakur on Thursday after hearing the bail applications of the accused rejected their petition and directed that they will continue in judicial custody.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th October 2023 1:50 pm IST

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has rejected the bail prayer of all nine accused persons, including the then Bajali Superintendent of Police Sidhartha Buragohain, arrested for their alleged involvement in an extortion case.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Justice Ajit Borthakur on Thursday after hearing the bail applications of the accused rejected their petition and directed that they will continue in judicial custody.

Besides Buragohain, the arrested include the then Additional SP Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Subhas Chander, then DSP Puskal Gogoi, policemen Debajit Giri, Sasanka Das, Deepjyoti Kalita and Nabir Ahmed along with informer Iswar Chand Baruah.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
SC tags Umar Khalid’s plea challenging UAPA with existing petitions against it

The CID had registered a case under various sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy, extortion, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, trespassing, causing hurt, and attempt to murder among others against all the accused police officials and two drivers.

The arrests were made on September one this year following a complaint received that the police personnel, all then posted in Bajali, had demanded money from some persons involved in illegal Burmese areca nut smuggling in the first week of August.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Corruption had tried to trap the policemen initially but when the plan did not succeed, the CID investigated the matter and on finding that it was true, registered a case against the accused.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th October 2023 1:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button