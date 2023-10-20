SC tags Umar Khalid’s plea challenging UAPA with existing petitions against it

Umar Khalid

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday tagged a writ petition by former JNU scholar and activist Umar Khalid with other existing petitions that challenge the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Earlier, on October 12, the top court adjourned the hearing of the bail application by Khalid in connection with the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Citing paucity of time the bench comprising Justice Bela Trivedi and Dipankar Datta adjourned the hearing in bail plea till November 1.

Along with writ petition challenging the provisions of the UAPA, Khalid has filed a special leave petition against the decision of the Delhi High Court to deny him bail last year.

Khalid has been behind bars for more than three years in connection with the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. He is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy for Delhi communal violence that broke out in February 2020.

