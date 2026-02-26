Your speeches can divide communities: Gauhati HC notice to Assam CM

Following a string of petitions filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his repeated hate speeches against the Muslim community, the Gauhati High Court on Thursday, February 26, issued him a notice citing his remarks display a “fissiparous tendency.”

Apart from Sarma, the Union Government of India, state government and Assam Director General of Police (DGP) have also been served a notice seeking a response.

The matter will be heard next in April.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury is hearing the matter after the Supreme Court refused to entertain petitions seeking action against Biswa over a now-deleted viral video purportedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of the Muslim community.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has never hesitated to speak in a derogatory language towards Muslims in Assam.

In January, while speaking to reporters, he asserted that only ‘Miyas’ (a derogatory term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims) are being evicted in the state.

He openly acknowledged encouraging party workers to file complaints against ‘Miyas,’ saying the actions were meant to “trouble” them and send a message that “Assamese people are still living.”

“Whoever can give trouble in any way should give, including you. In a rickshaw, if the fare is Rs 5, give them Rs 4. Only if they face troubles will they leave Assam… These are not issues. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP are directly against Miyas,” he had said.

When the controversial viral video was posted on the Assam BJP X handle, Himanta, who is from the Bharatiya Janata Party, casually remarked that he had no idea about the existence of the video. “I don’t know anything about any video,” the CM said when asked about it.

“My statements are always within the constitutional rights. If any case has been filed against me, arrest me. I don’t have any objection. I will be prepared to go to jail. I will always stick to my words,” he had said.