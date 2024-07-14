Gaurav Gogoi to be Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha

While Gogoi will be the party’s deputy leader in the Lower House, eight-time MP from Kerala Kodikunnil Suresh will be the party's chief whip, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th July 2024 12:42 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi will be the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and a letter about the decision has been sent to Speaker Om Birla.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla informing him about the appointment of the deputy leader, chief whip, and two whips for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, AICC general secretary organization K C Venugopal said on X.

While Gogoi will be the party's deputy leader in the Lower House, eight-time MP from Kerala Kodikunnil Suresh will be the party's chief whip, he said.

Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Mohammad Jawed will be the party’s whips in the Lok Sabha, he said.

Earlier, the party had named Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition who was subsequently appointed to the post.

“Guided by LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people’s causes in the Lok Sabha,” Venugopal said.

