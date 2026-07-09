Mumbai: The drama inside Lock Upp 2 just got even more intense. After Akanksha Chamola’s shocking divorce revelation grabbed headlines, the makers have now dropped another bombshell by bringing her husband, Gaurav Khanna, into the jail as the show’s first visitor.

The latest promo shows him meeting his wife, Akanksha Chamola, days after she revealed on the show that the couple is heading for a divorce.

In the promo, host Farah Khan announces the start of the visiting segment before Gaurav makes his entry by reciting a poem. He then walks up to Akanksha, smiles and says, “Band baja diya tune,” leaving her visibly emotional.

Akanksha Chamola’s divorce announcement

Akanksha had earlier disclosed during the premiere that she and Gaurav have decided to separate after nine years of marriage. She revealed that they have been living apart for the past year but had chosen to keep the matter private. She also clarified that there is no bitterness between them and that they continue to share a cordial relationship despite deciding to part ways.

The actress later made another personal revelation after fellow contestant Shreya Kalra spoke about her sexuality on the show. Akanksha openly shared that she is bisexual and revealed that she had been in same-sex relationships before marrying Gaurav.

With Gaurav’s much-awaited entry now confirmed, viewers are eager to watch tonight’s episode to see whether the former couple opens up further about their relationship and if Gaurav sheds more light on their decision to separate.