Gaurav Khanna lifts the Celebrity MasterChef trophy

Mumbai: After a long and twisted journey, celebrated actor Gaurav Khanna has lifted the “Celebrity MasterChef” trophy.

Throughout the season, Gaurav impressed the judges and stood out as a true culinary contender. He became one of the very few contestants to have received Chef Ranveer Brar’s legendary knife – a symbol of ultimate respect.

Gaurav Khanna expressed his contentment saying, “Winning Celebrity MasterChef feels absolutely surreal. This show took me completely out of my comfort zone. Being a part of Celebrity MasterChef has been a tremendous honor, especially standing alongside legends like Chef Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-starred genius, and Chef Ranveer Brar, a true master of his craft—both guided and challenged us with so much grace. And of course, the ever-inspiring Farah Khan, whose energy and encouragement kept us going. Cooking in front of them was intense—every single day brought a new challenge that pushed me to dig deeper and give my absolute best. And today, standing here as the winner, I feel immense pride—not just for myself, but for everyone who has ever been called a misfit, for everyone who fell down but chose to rise, learn, and keep climbing until they reached the summit. It’s been an honor to compete with such wonderful and hardworking co-contestants, who inspired me daily with their passion and persistence. I’m deeply grateful to the audience and fans of the show whose love and support gave me the strength and belief that truly—nothing is impossible when you pour your heart and soul into it.”

Judge Vikas Khanna, who has been instrumental in guiding the contestants, remarked, “Gaurav’s transformation on this show was remarkable. In the beginning, I questioned whether his confidence was misplaced, but what I witnessed over time was pure growth. His journey epitomizes the power of learning, adapting, and never giving up. Gaurav truly earned this victory, and I couldn’t be happier for him!”

Judge Ranveer Brar added, “It was amazing to witness how these stars embraced the challenge with passion and humility. Gaurav Khanna truly stood out in this journey, with his commitment to growth and learning coupled with his creativity, consistency, and the soul he brought to every dish. He surprised us time and again with his exceptional culinary skills, but above all..his ‘Zidd’ and never give up attitude, which reflects his dedication and heart. Congratulations, Gaurav—you’ve earned this title, and how!”