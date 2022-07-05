Gauri Lankesh murder trial: Defence derails attention from Hindutva links

Almost five years after journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in Bangalore, her murder trial began on Monday in a lower court of the city.

The defence lawyers intensively cross-examined the victim’s sister Kavitha Lankesh. The lawyers reportedly aimed to divert the court’s attention from the Hindutva groups allegedly involved in Gauri’s murder. While arguing the case, they tried to establish that the slain journalist had links with Naxals.

As per the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), 18 persons who were accused of the murder, belonged to a secretive group. They targeted those who were perceived to be “anti-Hindu” reported The News Minute.

Also Read Gauri Lankesh murder: Bengaluru court frames charges against 18 accused

Of the 18 accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder, one person identified as Vikas Patil alias Dada continues to be on the run. Based on its investigation, the SIT found that Amol Kale aka Topiwala planned the murder. Kale is associated with Hindu Janajagruti Samiti which is affiliated with the Sanatan Sanstha. He is suspected of having hired the shooters, also providing arms and training them.

Gauri Lankesh murder:

On September 5, 2017, journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in front of her residence in south Bengaluru. The police have arrested 18 persons in the case. The first charge sheet in the case was filed against Naveen Kumar on May 30. On November 23, 2018, the SIT submitted an additional 9,235-page charge sheet to the Principal Civil and Sessions court. The second charge sheet named 18 people as accused of the murder.