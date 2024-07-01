Gauri Shankar murder: BJP MLA Raja Singh felicitates advocates of accused

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh felicitated the advocates representing the accused in the Gauri Shankar murder case at an event organised by an extremist Hindutva group called Hindu Janajagaruti Samithi (HJS), The News Minute reported.

Gauri Shankar was an outspoken journalist, who was shot dead at her residence in Bangalore on September 5, 2017.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti spokesperson posted several images on social media wherein Raja Singh was seen felicitating the advocates, P Krishnamurthy, Umashankar Megundi, Divya Megundi and Masuti, representing the accused in the concerned case.

Also Read Video: Rahul Gandhi quotes Quran during speech in Parliament

The primary accused, Amol Kale, is a former leader of the HJS, who according to police allegedly planned Gauri Lankesh’s murder.

Moreover, the BJP MLA was also seen felicitating advocates of the accused, Prakash Salsingkar, Ghanshyam Upadhyaya, Mrunal Wyavahare Sakhare, and Smita Desai, in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

Dabholkar was a social activist, rationalist and author from Maharashtra. He is the founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), who was shot dead on August 13, 2013, near Omkareshwar Temple in Pune.