Video: Rahul Gandhi quotes Quran during speech in Parliament

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi quoted a verse from the Quran about courage while giving his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 1.

While responding to the Motion of Thanks, the President’s Address, Rahul praised how the Opposition leaders were courageous throughout the election. Giving context from the Hindu deity Shiva, he said his personality symbolised “non-violence” and the snake around his neck denoted “courage”.

He further emphasised that every religion talked about “peace, non-violence, and courage” and yet there were so many attacks on the opposition but “we have been courageous,” he said.

“Even in Islam… In the Quran, it is written”, he cited Surah Taha verse 46 that states, “Have no fear! I am with you, hearing and seeing.”

Further, taking a dig at the ruling government, he pointed to the BJP leaders and said, “They, who keep calling themselves Hindus, only know violence, hate, and falsehood.”

“Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not at all Hindu),” he taunted the BJP leaders which instantly created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha with members of both sides standing up to defend.

Reacting to this remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged Rahul of terming the Hindu community violent and said it was an “insult and a grave concern”.

Clearing the air, Rahul immediately dismissed the claim and maintained, “Narendra Modi poora Hindu samaj nahi hai, BJP poora Hindu samaj nahi hai, RSS poora Hindu samaj nahi hai (Narendra Modi doesn’t mean the entire Hindu community, neither does BJP and nor RSS).”