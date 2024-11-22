Gautam Adani indicted: White House addresses bribery charges

The White House has acknowledged the serious allegations against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, who has been indicted in New York for his involvement in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.

According to US prosecutors, Adani and seven other defendants, including his nephew Sagar Adani, are accused of agreeing to pay approximately $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure contracts projected to yield $2 billion in profits over 20 years, specifically for the development of India’s largest solar power plant project.

During a media briefing on Thursday, November 21, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the administration is aware of the charges against Adani.

She emphasized that the relationship between India and the United States is built on a robust foundation and expressed confidence in the US government’s ability to navigate the ongoing crisis surrounding these bribery allegations against Gautam Adani.

“Obviously, we’re aware of these allegations, and I would have to refer you to the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and DOJ (Department of Justice) about the specifics of those allegations against the Adani Group,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

