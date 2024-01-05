Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as India’s richest person

Although gap between their net worth is merely USD 600 million, Adani's wealth is increasing rapidly due to surge in stock of his group companies.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th January 2024 11:46 am IST
Mukesh Ambani India's richest with $84.5 bn, Gautam Adani 2nd: Forbes
Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Founder and chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, today once again replaced Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani as the richest person in India and entire Asia.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Adani’s current net worth is USD 97.6 billion, while Ambani’s stands at USD 97.0 billion. Although the gap between their net worth is merely USD 600 million, Adani’s wealth is increasing rapidly due to a surge in the stock of his group companies.

Net worth of Gautam Adani increased drastically compared to Mukesh Ambani’s

Gautam Adani’s net worth saw a significant increase since Wednesday after the Supreme Court rejected the formation of any Special Investigation Team (SIT) or group of experts to investigate the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. The court stated that media and third-party reports were not conclusive proof.

Earlier, Adani’s net worth surged as stocks jumped following the US government’s conclusion that short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of corporate fraud against the Indian billionaire were not relevant. This came before his conglomerate received an extension of up to USD 553 million for a container terminal in Sri Lanka.

Fall and rise of shares of Adani Enterprises, group’s other firms in 2023

Top five richest persons in India

In the list of the top five richest persons in India, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani hold the first and second positions, respectively. The others are as follows:

BillionaireNet worth (in USD)
Gautam AdaniUSD 97.6 B
Mukesh AmbaniUSD 97.0 B
Shapoor MistryUSD 34.6 B
Shiv Nadar USD 33.0 B
Azim PremjiUSD 25.7 B
Source: Bloomberg Billionaire Index

It remains to be seen whether a tug of war will take place between Adani and Ambani for the title of India’s richest person. Although current trends suggest Adani’s net worth will continue to surge and the gap with Mukesh Ambani’s will increase, nothing is certain as these valuations change quickly.

