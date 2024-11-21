Gautam Adani targeted for backing US President-elect Trump, claim netizens

Netizens are speculating that Gautam Adani, founder of the Adani Group, is being targeted due to his alleged support for US President-elect Donald Trump.

The online discussions gained momentum after the businessman was charged by US prosecutors in connection with a USD 250 million bribery scheme involving solar energy contracts.

Netizens react

Social media users have been vocal about their opinions, suggesting a political vendetta behind the allegations.

One netizen wrote, “Political vendetta against Adani for supporting Trump!”

Earlier Ukrain missile crisis and now this, Dems Doing everything to make Trump's Second term chaotic. https://t.co/YXT0rXe2yg — Abhiraj (@Ak_soorya) November 21, 2024

Another commented, “Adani endorsed Trump and now they’re taking him down. Deep state is real.”

Adani endorsed Trump and they taking him down now. Deep state is real. — sikh(HCA). (@SikhHCA) November 20, 2024

Following are some other reactions by netizens

So looks like Kamala and gang are going all out against Adani before they get out in January.



Surprising again, IMO , Adani was maybe only Indian businessman to congratulate Trump on his win on same day.



Very Interesting time and to be really aware of situation now….. pic.twitter.com/WXWrzZaBDY — Aryaman (@AryamanBharat) November 20, 2024

Only Indian Businessman to openly congratulate Donald Trump & seems Current US government trying another hit job.



It's just the allegations as of now like hindenburg. #AdaniGroup #Adani https://t.co/bEYiMLcyvI pic.twitter.com/igWWYNGHEz — Gems of StockMarket 📈 (@EngineerSalaria) November 21, 2024

Oh!!!! Gautam Adani has been supporter of Donald Trump and his plans to counter China.

Adani posted in support of Trump when Trump was shot. pic.twitter.com/s2q0oyWUaG — Mahesh 🇮🇳 (@invest_mutual) November 21, 2024

So looks like Anti-India Forces are going all out against Adani before they get out in January.



Surprising again, IMO , Adani was maybe only Indian businessman to congratulate Trump on his win on same day.



If he survives another onslaught, he will do really well during… pic.twitter.com/JCTY5IyJ4Y — 🇮🇳 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗸𝗲𝗢𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘂𝘀 ✍️ (@Stroke0Genius41) November 21, 2024

Before leaving Oval Office, #JoeBiden Played Dirty Game and doing everything to destroy his own Party which is full of corrupt people.

🔥🔥🔥 #JealousJoeBiden #DemocraticPartyWillNeverReturn To Power In The US.



Immediately after Adani Group Chairman's congratulatory message to… pic.twitter.com/f386Fa1peB — KV Iyyer – BHARAT 🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@BanCheneProduct) November 21, 2024

Will wait for a bit, close to Trump going on chair 20th Jan, will invest hugely ( as per my base) in Adani Group



He is destiny child not going down @gautam_adani



Trump was too charged and he is President Now, and these r allegations with No Money Trail and they can never do it… — Sunil Singh (@SunilSinghBJP) November 21, 2024

No Surprises on Adani getting accused by outgoing US govt.



Why?



Why?



Gautam Adani has been supporter of Donald Trump and his plans to counter China .



Adani posted in support of Trump when Trump was shot.



Adani also pledged to invest… pic.twitter.com/IirhJTjt5m — DeepDownAnalysis (@deepdownanlyz) November 21, 2024

Did Gautam Adani support US President-elect Trump?

While it is unclear whether the businessman officially supported Trump during the US elections, his congratulatory tweets for the 47th US President-elect have sparked debate. In one tweet, he praised Trump’s “unshakeable grit” and “relentless determination.” He also emphasized his group’s commitment to investing USD 10 billion in US energy infrastructure, which could create up to 15,000 jobs.

If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's… pic.twitter.com/oCztiexw4b — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 6, 2024

Bribery allegations and market impact

US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, 62, his nephew Sagar and other defendants for paying over USD 250 million in bribes between 2020 and 2024 to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts on terms that could potentially bring in more than USD 2 billion in profit.

This, they alleged, was concealed from the US banks and investors from whom the Adani group raised billions of dollars for the project.

Following the allegations, the group stocks faced a sharp decline, with Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy dropping 20 percent each. Other group companies, including Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas, also suffered significant losses.

Despite the lack of concrete evidence linking charges against the businessman to his congratulatory stance toward Donald Trump, netizens continue to draw connections. The allegations have not only impacted the businessman’s reputation but also shaken investor confidence in the group.