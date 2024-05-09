Gaza: 49 bodies found at Al-Shifa Hospital, some ‘without heads’

Health workers in the Gaza Strip have discovered a third mass grave at Al-Shifa Hospital, with some bodies found without heads.
At least 49 bodies have been recovered from the mass grave and further searches are ongoing, the government media office in Gaza said on Wednesday, May 8.
Motassem Salah, director of the health ministry’s emergency operations centre, said that some bodies were found in pieces or without heads, Palestinian media reported.
During the war, seven mass graves have been discovered in the Gaza Strip, including three in al-Shifa, three in Nasser hospital in southern Gaza, and one in Kamal Adwan hospital in the north.
Palestinian officials have reported that more than 520 bodies have been discovered in these graves.
This come after sraeli forces withdrew from Al-Shifa Hospital, located in Gaza City, on April 1, following what the Israeli military said was another “precise” operation carried out in response to intelligence that Hamas had regrouped there.
Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.
Since then, over 34,900 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed and 78,500 others injured.
Israel also continues the war despite the provisional measures issued by the ICJ, as well as despite the UN Security Council (UNSC) later issuing an immediate ceasefire resolution.