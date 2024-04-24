UN rights chief ‘horrified’ by reports of mass graves in Gaza hospitals

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said he was “horrified” by the reports of mass graves containing hundreds of bodies at two Gaza hospitals following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 23, Turk called for independent, effective and transparent investigations into the deaths, adding, “Given the prevailing climate of impunity, this should include international investigators.”

“Hospitals are entitled to very special protection under international humanitarian law, and the intentional killing of civilians, and detainees a war crime.”

Meanwhile, Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman with the UN’s human rights office, said, “We feel the need to sound the alarm because it is clear that many bodies have been found.”

She added, “Some of them are handcuffed, which of course indicates serious violations of human rights law and international humanitarian law, and further investigations must be conducted regarding these violations.”

She indicated that the United Nations Human Rights Office is working to verify the accuracy of Palestinian officials’ reports that 283 bodies were found in Nasser Hospital and 30 bodies in Shifa.

According to these reports, the bodies were buried under piles of waste, and among them were women and the elderly.

This week, the Palestinian authorities have said more than 300 bodies were found in and around Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals, some bound and stripped of clothing.

In this regard, Israeli army said claims they had buried the bodies were “baseless and unfounded”.

The army discovered and examined bodies buried by Palestinians near Nasser hospital, examining for any hostages among the dead.

“The examination was conducted in a careful manner and exclusively in places where intelligence indicated the possible presence of hostages.”

“The examination was carried out respectfully while maintaining the dignity of the deceased,” it added.

On April 1, Israeli forces withdrew from Al-Shifa Hospital, located in Gaza City, following what the Israeli military said was another “precise” operation carried out in response to intelligence that Hamas had regrouped there.