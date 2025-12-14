Gaza: Hamas confirms death of senior commander in Israeli attack

Hamas on Sunday, December 14 confirmed the killing of its senior commander Raed Saad in an Israeli attack in Gaza. This is a major death of a Hamas leader since the ceasefire in October.

On Saturday, the Israeli army confirmed that it had killed Saad in an attack near Gaza City. At least 25 people were wounded in the latest attack. According to a report by Al Jazeera, confirming Saad’s killing in a video statement on Sunday, Hamas’s Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya accused Israel of violating the ceasefire, agreed in October.

Khalil further said that in the wake of Israel’s continued violations, including the latest assassination of a Hamas commander just yesterday. we call on the mediators and especially the US administration and US President Donald Trump as the main guarantor of the agreement, to force Israel to respect the ceasefire deal and to implement it.

Since the ceasefire came into effect in October, Israel has continued to attack Gaza daily, reaching nearly 800 times and killing at least 386 people, in a clear breach of the agreement, according to authorities in Gaza.

In another development, American political commentator Tucker Carlson accused Israel of killing children in Palestine after the popular journalist visited some of the 2,000 refugees from Gaza housed in Qatar, marking his fiercest criticism to date about Israel’s war on Gaza.

Carlson made the comments on the Tucker Carlson Show on Thursday after he met the Palestinian refugees in Doha, most of whom were orphaned children and amputees. He expressed discomfort filming the victims of war. “We didn’t want to stick a big camera into the people’s faces, so we shot with an iPhone,” he said.

The former Fox News host said that he and his team had to hold back tears after what they witnessed, calling it the “cruelty of the evil Israeli regime.” “Disfigured kids with their limbs blown off, and mangled faces. The real crime is that the supporters of this atrocity are justifying it,” he said.