Gaza Health Ministry Director’s son killed in Israeli strike

The killing came amid continued Israeli attacks in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Confident young man in a suit smiling outdoors, representing professionalism and success.
Basir al-Bursh was killed in an Israeli strike in northern Gaza. Photo: X

Gaza Strip: The son of Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh was among two Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, September 19, amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since October 2025.

Basir al-Bursh was killed in an Israeli drone strike west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to medical sources cited by the Palestinian Information Center (PIC). Reports said the strike targeted Basir while he was near his father.

Basir had been helping people fill their water containers before he was killed, according to his brother Mohammed al-Bursh, a general physician working in Gaza. Mohammed told Drop Site News that he was on duty when he received news of his brother’s death.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Another Palestinian, identified as Raed Abu Asr, was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood east of Gaza City.

Separately, a Palestinian girl died from wounds she had sustained earlier after being shot by Israeli forces north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli military vehicles also opened fire intermittently east of the Jabalia refugee camp, although no injuries were reported.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

In southern Gaza, Israeli forces opened fire in the al-Shakoush area southwest of Khan Younis, while drones dropped bombs in the area. Israeli helicopters also opened heavy fire south of the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, and in adjacent areas of Rafah, witnesses said.

Munir al-Bursh mourns son

Basir’s father said his son was targeted while he was in a tent only metres away from him, Drop Site News reported

Footage from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City showed Basir’s parent mourning over her son’s body.

Al-Bursh has remained a prominent figure in Gaza’s health sector throughout the war, providing updates on hospitals, medical staff and patients, particularly in northern Gaza.

Basir’s killing comes nearly three years after al-Bursh lost his 13-year-old daughter Jinan in an Israeli strike in December 2023. Al-Bursh was also wounded and suffered fractures in the same attack.

Gaza ceasefire death toll

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,386 Palestinians and injured 4,784 others since the truce took effect in October 2025.

The ministry’s latest figures put the overall Palestinian death toll since October 7, 2023, at 73,821, with 174,897 people injured.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button