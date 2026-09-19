Gaza Health Ministry Director’s son killed in Israeli strike

Gaza Strip: The son of Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh was among two Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, September 19, amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since October 2025.

Basir al-Bursh was killed in an Israeli drone strike west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to medical sources cited by the Palestinian Information Center (PIC). Reports said the strike targeted Basir while he was near his father.

Basir had been helping people fill their water containers before he was killed, according to his brother Mohammed al-Bursh, a general physician working in Gaza. Mohammed told Drop Site News that he was on duty when he received news of his brother’s death.

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Another Palestinian, identified as Raed Abu Asr, was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood east of Gaza City.

Separately, a Palestinian girl died from wounds she had sustained earlier after being shot by Israeli forces north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli military vehicles also opened fire intermittently east of the Jabalia refugee camp, although no injuries were reported.

In southern Gaza, Israeli forces opened fire in the al-Shakoush area southwest of Khan Younis, while drones dropped bombs in the area. Israeli helicopters also opened heavy fire south of the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, and in adjacent areas of Rafah, witnesses said.

Munir al-Bursh mourns son

Basir’s father said his son was targeted while he was in a tent only metres away from him, Drop Site News reported

Footage from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City showed Basir’s parent mourning over her son’s body.

Basir al-Bursh, son of Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh, was killed in an Israeli airstrike west of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/N23qnVIycK — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) September 19, 2026

📌 وسط مشهد من الحزن.. شيع أهالي مدينة غزة جثمان الشـ.ـهيد الشاب بصير منير البرش، الذي اسـ.ـتشـ.ـهد في غارة إسرائيلية قرب منزله شمالي قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/xYpZfCCmDB — المصطبة (@Almastaba_ps) September 19, 2026

Al-Bursh has remained a prominent figure in Gaza’s health sector throughout the war, providing updates on hospitals, medical staff and patients, particularly in northern Gaza.

Basir’s killing comes nearly three years after al-Bursh lost his 13-year-old daughter Jinan in an Israeli strike in December 2023. Al-Bursh was also wounded and suffered fractures in the same attack.

Gaza ceasefire death toll

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,386 Palestinians and injured 4,784 others since the truce took effect in October 2025.

The ministry’s latest figures put the overall Palestinian death toll since October 7, 2023, at 73,821, with 174,897 people injured.