Gaza photojournalist killed in Israeli strike, toll rises to 202

Palestinian photojournalist Omar Salah Al-Derawi was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted his home in the Al-Zawaida area of central Gaza Strip, along with his parents on Friday, January 3.

Al-Derawi’s death increased the number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza Strip to 202 since October 7, 2023, according to the Gaza Media Office.

In a video posted on Instagram shows Al-Dawani’s body being carried witha press vest on top during the funeral prayer.

The media office has condemned the targeting of journalists, describing it as a “systematic effort to kill and assassinate” members of the media.

It has urged the world community and press freedom organisations to condemn the attacks and hold Israel accountable.

Al-Derawi’s death follows that of another photojournalist, Hassan al-Qishawi, who was killed on Thursday, January 2, by an Israeli drone strike on Gaza City.

Hassan al-Qishawi (Photo:X)

Journalists reporting on the genocidal war in Palestinian land are facing increased hazards, mainly due to Israeli ground assaults and strikes, as well as problems such as broken communications, supply shortages, and power outages.

Gaza’s deadliest war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 civilians.

Israel launched an air and artillery assault on Gaza, aiming to overthrow Hamas and return over 240 hostages held in the Strip.

Since then, the Israeli attack on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 45,600 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and injured 108,583 others, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.