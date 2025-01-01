2024 deadliest year in history for Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons: Report

With a surge in death and increasing brutality against Palestinians in Israeli occupation prisons, Palestinian prisoners’ institutions declared that the year 2024 is the deadliest year in the history of the conflict with the occupation.

This came in a report issued by the Commission of Prisoners’ and Freed Prisoners’ Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, and the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association on Tuesday, December 31, outlining the most prominent statistics related to the Palestinian detainees in the Israeli occupation prisons for the year 2024.

In 2024, approximately 8,800 Palestinians were detained in West Bank and Jerusalem, with administrative detention orders issued against nearly 10,000 detainees as a punitive measure.

Since the start of the war on Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, Israel has detained at least 25,000 Palestinians, with 14,300 from the West Bank and Jerusalem, and the rest from Gaza.

A total of 43 prisoners died in 2024, increasing the total number of martyred prisoners to 54 since October 7, 2023, including 35 from the Gaza Strip, marking the highest number since 1967.

The report also revealed that 266 women were arrested in 2024, 450 since October 7, 2023, and dozens from the Gaza.

In 2024, the West Bank experienced 700 child arrests, with the number increasing to 1055 children since October 7, 2023.

The Israeli army has apprehended 145 journalists and 320 doctors, primarily from the Gaza.

Israeli prisons currently hold over 10,300 Palestinian prisoners, including 3,428 administrative detainees, 100 children, and 22 female prisoners up until December 2024.

The Israeli army expanded operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, during the Gaza war, resulting in 835 deaths and 6,700 wounded.

According to the historical monitoring and documentation processes available to them, prisoner institutions confirmed that the primary causes of the higher rate of death of prisoners and detainees than at any other time period were medical crimes, sexual assaults, including rape, diseases, and all forms of torture.

The National Campaign to Retrieve Martyrs’ Bodies, a non-governmental organisation, said, “Israeli occupation authorities are holding the bodies of 198 documented martyrs in 2024,” the Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023, resulting in 45,541 deaths, 108,338 wounded, and over 11,000 missing, causing massive destruction and famine, resulting in one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.