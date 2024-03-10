Gaza’s reconstruction to cost Rs 7 lakh crore, says Egypt’s Prez

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip adjacent to the border with his country requires 90 billion US dollars (Rs 74,47,71,15,00,000).

El-Sisi’s statement came during the 39th educational symposium for the Egyptian army, in celebration of “Martyr’s Day” on Saturday, March 9 at the Cairo Convention Center, east of the capital, Egyptian dailyvl “Al-Ahram” reported.

He pointed out that “what happened in Gaza is a challenge to Egypt and the entire region,” stressing that “the Rafah crossing is open 24 hours a day, and we are keen to bring aid into the Gaza.”

El-Sisi continued, “We drop aid into the Gaza by air, due to the difficulties facing the process of bringing it in by land.”

Regarding efforts to stop the war, he pointed out that “Egypt will not hesitate to work for a ceasefire and bring aid into the Gaza Strip, and will continue to work until the Palestinians obtain their right to establish an independent state.”

Bilaterally, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and the Sultanate of Oman are collaborating on joint operations to provide food aid to the Gaza.

On Friday, March 8, Egypt and the UAE conducted their fifth joint airdrop humanitarian aid mission for Palestinians in the Gaza.

Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has resulted in more than 30,900 of civilian deaths, humanitarian catastrophe, and infrastructure destruction, leading to Tel Aviv’s charges of genocide.

As a result of the war and Israeli restrictions, Gaza residents are facing famine due to severe food, water, medicine, and fuel scarcity, with the displacement of about two million Palestinians from the Strip.