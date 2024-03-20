GCC, EU discuss Schengen visa waiver for Gulf citizens

A visa waiver process for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens in the Schengen area has been discussed between senior officials of the GCC and the European Union (EU).

This came during a meeting held in the Belgian capital, Brussels on Monday, March 18, between GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi and Deputy Secretary-General of EU’s External Action Service Enrique Mora.

Also Read Gold prices go up in Dubai: Find rates here

The meeting reviewed several topics of mutual interest regarding the GCC-European bilateral relations, in light of the strategic partnership between the GCC and the EU.

HE the GCCSG and the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Emphasises the Importance of Enhancing Cooperation between the #GCC and the #EU and Taking Collective Action to Address Current Challenges.https://t.co/EbxFwdT2Ne#GCC#EU#Brussels — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) March 18, 2024

“Our presence, as Gulf citizens, in Europe is positive in terms of education, tourism, medical treatment, purchases or trade exchange. We are stable countries and export whatever is positive. We don’t export anything negative,” Al Budaiwi told Saudiah TV Channel.

“Oddly, we have not been exempted from this visa We deserve to be exempted from this visa.”

The Schengen visa allows short-term travel within 27 European member countries for up to 90 days, allowing access to major destinations like Germany, Spain, France, and Italy.

The visa can be a single-entry or a five-year multi-entry visa, depending on the traveller’s specific needs.

Schengen area countries

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Croatia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

In December 2023, the GCC summit in Doha approved a unified Gulf visa system, enabling holders to travel across the grouping’s six countries.

It is reported that the first unified Gulf visa will be issued this year.