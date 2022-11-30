GDP growth halved to 6.3% in Sep quarter of current fiscal

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 30th November 2022 7:33 pm IST
GDP growth, relative to pre-Covid levels, to double to 8.0% in Q2 FY2023: ICRA
(Representational image)

New Delhi: India’s GDP growth halved to 6.3 percent in September quarter of current fiscal from 13.5 percent growth recorded in June quarter, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The drastic fall in GDP growth in July-September period was mainly due to moderating of a favourable base effect.

Also Read
Italy’s GDP expands 0.5% in Q3

The GDP had expanded by 8.4 percent in September quarter of 2021-22, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Reserve Bank of India bulletin had projected that GDP growth would be estimated at 6.1 to 6.3 per cent in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button