Gehlot expresses apprehension over ‘one country, one election’

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed his apprehension over the intention of the Central government forming a committee on “one country one election”, saying the opposition should have been taken along on the decision.

“The Election Commission, Law Commission, and Parliamentary Committee have given recommendations many times in the past. It is such a big decision. If the opposition parties were taken along, everyone would have decided together. After that, if you had formed a committee, people would have believed,” said Gehlot addressing a programme organised in Phalodi on Sunday,

“Now your intention is being doubted whether you would like to work in a democracy in this way or not. What is your policy? You are not clarifying. People are worried about the direction. When I am criticised, I feel happy if there is truth in it.

“Because my faith in democracy is so strong that if someone criticised me and if there is truth in it, then my religion says that I should rectify it. If you are making any mistake, correct it. This will benefit the public. Why should I be proud? If you criticize them (opposition), they feel bad.

“Hundreds of people in the country are sitting in jail for criticising them. These are people with fascist thinking. In order to rule, only the mask of democracy is worn,” he commented.

The Chief Minister went on to say that the Centre is “looting excise money in petrol-diesel, but the state government is becoming infamous”.

“The Centre’s share increased by continuously increasing excise. The states’ share in revenue was reduced however.”

He also commented on back-to-back visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Rajasthan and questioned why are they after his state.

“We are the people who serve the mother cow. The previous government spent Rs 500 crore for gaushalas in 5 years. This time we have given a grant of Rs 3,000 crore to cow shelters. Who are the BJP people talking about? They ask for votes in the name of mother cow. They should feel ashamed,” he added.