Woman paraded naked in Raj: Culprits to be tried in fast track court, says CM Gehlot

"There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society. These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and will be tried and punished in the fast track court," said the CM.

Published: 2nd September 2023 12:57 pm IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: After the Rajasthan Police detained eight accused in connection with the case in which a woman was paraded naked in Pratapgarh district, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the culprits will be punished in the fast-track court.

"The Director General of Police has been instructed to send ADG Crime to the spot and take strictest action in this matter.

Gehlot in his tweet said, “In Pratapgarh district, a video of a woman being stripped naked by the in-laws has surfaced in a family dispute between parents and in-laws.”

“The Director General of Police has been instructed to send ADG Crime to the spot and take strictest action in this matter.

Meanwhile, DGP Umesh Mishra said that 10 persons have been named in the case of misbehavior with a woman in Pratapgarh.

Meanwhile, DGP Umesh Mishra said that 10 persons have been named in the case of misbehavior with a woman in Pratapgarh.

Of these, eight have been detained which include the main accused. The woman has lodged a complaint against her husband Kanha Gameti along with Suraj, Veniya, Netiya, Nathu and Mahendra for taking her on a motorcycle and taking her out of her husband’s house naked, said Mishra.

Main accused husband Kanha Netian, Beniya and Pintu and a child molester have been detained along with bystanders Punia, Khetiya, Motilal and others, added the DGP.

