Gehlot govt fulfilled 86pc of budget promises in Rajasthan: Minister Khachariyawas

Jaipur: Rajasthan Food and Civil Supply Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Monday claimed to have implemented 86 percent of the budgetary announcements of public welfare schemes and projects in the current fiscal.

He further said that the remaining promises would also be taken up soon.

Khachariyawas, while addressing the media after the first day of the ‘Chintan Shivir’, said, “A review was also done regarding the public manifesto and budget announcement in Chintan Shivir. Our government has issued financial approval for 94% of the budget announcements. While 86% of the budget announcement has been completed. 77% work of the same public manifesto has been completed.”

Talking about the recent paper leak case in the state, Khachariyawas said that the Rajasthan government would enact a more concrete and strict law regarding the issue.

“The Ashok Gehlot government is taking strict action against the culprits in the paper leak case. He further said that exam papers were leaked in other states, but strict action was taken only in Rajasthan,” he further said.

He further said that the government is also planning to bring the Right to Health Bill soon.

Also Read Thousands raise demand to get official status for Rajasthani language

Taking a dig at the 25 Bharatiya Janata Party’s MPs of Rajasthan, Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh said, “They are sitting in the Parliament as deaf and dumb whereas they should raise the voice of the people of Rajasthan.

Ahead of the state assembly elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok-Gehlot on Monday chaired the first session of Chintan Shivir in Jaipur.

The two-day Shivir will have eight sessions wherein state ministers will give presentations of their respective depts. The budget and implementation of various public schemes will be discussed.

All Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State attended the Chintan Shivir, chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Ministers of Education, Medical, Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry gave detailed presentations of their Departments and discussed the roadmap, said Khachariawas.