Thousands raise demand to get official status for Rajasthani language

Jaipur: As the country celebrated World Hindi Divas on Tuesday, the residents of Rajasthan continued pitching their demands seeking official status for the Rajasthani language.

‘Rajasthani Maange Rajbhasa’ has been trending on Twitter for the last three days with thousands raising demand for the recognition of the Rajasthani language.

On Monday, thousands of youths gathered in Jaipur and took out a candle March seeking recognition for Rajasthani as an official language in the state. The youths gathered at the Shaheed Smarak on the day of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and appealed to the state government to announce Rajasthani as the state’s official language.

The president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Abhishek Choudhary, former students’ union president Ravindra Singh Bhati, JNVU students’ union chief Arvind Singh Bhati, along with other student leaders took out the candle march from Shahid Smarak.

An agitation, ‘Hello Mayad Bhasha Rau’, was started by the Rajasthani Yuva Samiti seeking official status for the Rajasthani language. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas were chosen by the Rajasthani Yuva Samiti for garnering the support of NRIs spread all over the world.

The Samiti started this movement on Twitter, and soon it became one of the top trends on the social media platform.

Rajveer Singh Chalkoi, national advisor, of Rajasthani Yuva Samiti, said the team has been actively touring all over Rajasthan for the last several months and connecting to the youths for the official recognition of Rajasthani language, and its effect is now visible as youths have started writing songs, plays, poems, etc. in Rajasthani in their own way.

They have no hesitation in speaking Rajasthani on the stage, said Chalker.

Shubham Reward from the Jaipur team of Rajasthani Yuva Samiti said that if the Rajasthani language does not get the status of the state language, the people of the state will launch an agitation.

The Samiti has made it clear from its official statement that if the government does not understand in time, the youths will go on a hunger strike. Earlier, at the Manak Alankaran event in Jodhpur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had confirmed that he will meet the Rajasthani Yuva Samiti after the Gujarat elections and discuss what he can do in this matter. Hence the youth gathered in Jaipur from all over Rajasthan to remind the Chief Minister about the promise he made.

Rajasthani Yuva Samiti’s political advisor, Rohan Reward, said that if the government does not invite the Samiti for a meeting before January 23, the youths of the entire Rajasthan will agitate with full force.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Rajasthan Assembly session will start on January 23. On the basis of Article 345, the state government can make a law and give official status to Rajasthani.