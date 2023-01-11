Coimbatore Car blast: NIA brings accused to Coimbatore, conduct search

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Coimbatore car blast case in which an Islamic terror operative Jameesha Mubin (29) was charred to death, has brought his co-accused to Coimbatore from Chennai where they were being interrogated for the past few days.

IANS had reported on Tuesday that six of the accused are in the NIA custody at Chennai and would be brought back. The same night four of the accused — Mohammed Riyas (27), Mohammed Nawaz Ismail (25), Sanofi Ali (28), and Mohammed Thoufeek (25) were brought to Coimbatore.

According to sources in the NIA, the youths were taken to the deceased Jameesha Mubin’s residence where he stayed with his family. Two days before the blast, Mubin had sent his family to his in-laws’ house.

While scanning through the CCTV camera, the Coimbatore police and NIA sleuths had found a suspicious movement on the road leading to Mubin’s house. The visuals had also shown a few people carrying heavy sacks to the car which Mubin was driving.

Notably, on Deepavali eve (October 23), the car blasted near the Sangameswarar temple in Ukkadam and Jameesha Mubin was charred to death.

A police search at the residence of Mubin the next day after the suicide bombing incident had to recovery of large quantities of bomb-making objects like Potassium Nitrate, Charcoal, Aluminum powder and Sulphur.

The NIA team has been interrogating Mohammed Riyas, Mohammed Nawas Ali, Sanofar Ali and Mohammed Thoufeek, Mohammed Thalia, and Syed Hidayathullah for the past few days at Chennai.

It may be noted that Mohammed Thalia is the nephew of dreaded Islamist S.A. Basha, convicted in the 1998 Coimbatore blast case, and is also the founder of Al Umma which has since been banned.