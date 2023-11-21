Gehlot releases poll manifesto for Rajasthan assembly elections

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday released the Congress manifesto for the assembly polls, promising a caste survey, interest-free loans up to Rs 2 lakh to farmers and 10 lakh job opportunities.

The party also promised recruitment at the panchayat level and a special law to implement MSP as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

The Congress also promised to double the amount given to beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually and interest-free loan of up to Rs 5 lakh to small traders, shopkeepers and young entrepreneurs

The manifesto was released by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, chairman of the manifesto committee CP Joshi, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders at the PCC office here.

Highlighting the salient points of the manifesto, Joshi said MSP will be given as per the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.