Gelatin sticks found on Bengaluru route ahead of PM Modi’s visit; 1 detained

Bengaluru: A major security alert was reported in Bengaluru after gelatin sticks were allegedly found along a route expected to be used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police have detained one person in connection with the incident and launched a joint investigation.

According to initial reports, the suspicious material was discovered in the Kaggallipura–Tataguni stretch on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The area falls under the jurisdiction of both Bengaluru City Police and Ramanagara district police, who conducted a coordinated search operation following the alert.

Officials said a suspicious bag was spotted in the locality, prompting immediate inspection. Upon checking, gelatin sticks were allegedly recovered from the bag. The area was quickly cordoned off, and bomb disposal and forensic teams were called in to examine the materials.

A person hiding in a house in Koramangala was taken into custody in connection with the case. However, authorities have not yet officially confirmed the motive or whether the materials were intended for any specific target.

The discovery comes at a time when heightened security arrangements were in place for the prime minister’s visit. Modi was scheduled to travel by road from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport (HAL Airport) and later proceed to Hyderabad after attending engagements in Bengaluru.

Officials clarified that the Prime Minister’s movements were not impacted by the incident, and he remained at Art of Living International Centre during the time of the security alert.

Senior police officers have initiated a detailed investigation to determine how the material reached the location and whether more individuals are involved. Security agencies are also reviewing CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs as part of the probe.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.