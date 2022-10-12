Gemini Edibles & Fats to setup oil refinery in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd, the manufacturer of the popular refined oil brand ‘Freedom Oil’ will setup an oil refinery at a cost of Rs 400 crore in the state.

“Happy to announce that Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd, a JV of Golden Agri International (GAR) Singapore and maker of edible oils under @FreedomOil_In will be investing Rs 400 Crore in Telangana to set up a refinery

“Telangana has already set in motion four revolutions under leadership of CM Sri KCR (2nd Green Revolution, Blue Revolution, Pink Revolution, White Revolution) The state has set itself ambitious goal of cultivating Oil Palm in 20 Lakh acres thereby embarking on a Yellow Revolution.

The investment of Gemini Edibles will play an important role in increasing edible oil output from Telangana and will also help local oilseed farmers,” KTR said in a series of tweets.