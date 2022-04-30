Gen MM Naravane retires after 42 yrs in service

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th April 2022 3:57 pm IST
General MM Naravane at the National War Memorial. Photo: Twitter.

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane retired on Saturday after 42 years in service.

He was presented to the Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns on the occasion of relinquishing the appointment of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

Before that he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

MS Education Academy

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who held a meeting with General Naravane earlier in the day, said: “Had a wonderful meeting with the Army Chief, General MM Naravane, who is going to retire today after serving the nation for 42 years. His contributions as a military leader has strengthened India’s defence capabilities and preparedness. I wish him success in his future endeavours.”

General Naravane along with his wife Veena Naravane, also called on President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Naravane was responsible for ensuring the highest standard of operational preparedness amid stand off with China in Eastern Ladakh.

Immediately after he took over as COAS in 2019, India and China were engaged in a face off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh where the Indian Army lost 20 soliders.

Gen Naravane was commissioned into the 7th Battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment, in June 1980.

He had commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Kashmir, served in the Assam Rifles and has been part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during ‘Operation Pawan’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button