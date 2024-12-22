German Christmas market attacker offered reward for whereabouts of Saudi ambassador: Report

The suspect who was arrested for a car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg, Germany had reportedly offered a reward in return for information regarding the whereabouts of the Saudi ambassador to Germany.

A Saudi source told Independent Arabia daily on Sunday, December 22, that Taleb Jawad Al-Abdul Mohsen had offered 10,000 Saudi Riyals to anyone who provided information about the residence and time of the Saudi ambassador.

“The German authorities were informed of this by the Saudi embassy, but they did not take the situation seriously,” the source added.

On Friday evening, December 20, Taleb drove a speeding car through a Christmas market in Germany, killing at least five and injuring more than 200, including 41 in serious condition.

According to sources, the incident has also injured seven Indian nationals. “Three of them have been discharged from the hospital. Our mission is in touch with all those injured in the attack,” they said.

Surveillance footage captured a black BMW racing through a crowd, scattering bodies amid festive stalls selling handicrafts, snacks, and mulled wine.

The suspect was apprehended by the police at the scene of the attack.

It is reported that the suspect is charged with murder and attempted murder, according to police, who remanded him in custody.

According to a German police statement, the magistrate ordered the man into pretrial custody after prosecutors charged him with five counts of murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and grievous bodily harm, Reuters reported.

Who is Taleb?

Taleb, a 50-year-old doctor, fled Saudi Arabia, where he was wanted for criminal charges. He had been living in Germany since 2006.

He strongly opposed Islam and supported the far-right Alternative for Germany party on X.

Taleb’s X account is full of tweets and retweets focussing on anti-Islam themes and criticism of the religion, as well as congratulatory messages to Muslims who have left the faith. He also identified as a former Muslim, according to AFP.

A German source confirmed that in 2023 and 2024, Germany received warnings from Saudi authorities regarding Taleb.

Germany’s interior minister Nancy Faeser said that she can now confirm that the suspect was an “Islamophobe”, reported Reuters.

In a statement on Saturday, Saudi Arabia condemned the ramming attack and expressed solidarity with the people of Germany.