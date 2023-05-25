German Consul General proposes student exchange with Andhra Pradesh govt

Meanwhile, Rajini invited German companies to invest in the medtech zone in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th May 2023 11:01 pm IST
Andhra announces Rs 25L ex-gratia for doctors falling prey to Covid
(Representational image)

Mangalagiri: German Consul General in Chennai Michaela Kuchler called on Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Thursday and expressed interest to explore medical student exchange programme and research linkages between the southern Indian state and Germany.

Kuchler proposed exchanging agreements between the two entities on the above areas of interest, including forging deals on implementing yoga and Ayurveda in Germany and bringing their medical practices into Andhra Pradesh.

“We are ready to proceed and work with AP government, following discussions on the possibilities,” said Kuchler in a press note shared by the state government today.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
ADB, India sign USD 141.12-million loan for industrial corridor development in Andhra

She noted that Germany is ever grateful to India for the cooperation it extended during the Coronavirus, observing that her country imported antibiotics and surgical goods for the first time from the South Asian country. The Consul General highlighted that these imports are still continuing.

Meanwhile, Rajini invited German companies to invest in the medtech zone in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

Kuchler was accompanied by Hyderabad-based Honorary German Consul General Amita Desai.

As the Consul General for Germany in Chennai, Kuchler’s area of consular jurisdiction encompasses Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th May 2023 11:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button