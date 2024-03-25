German FM calls on Israel to open more border crossings for aid to Gaza

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on the Israeli government to open more border crossings to move humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip.

Taking to X on Sunday, March 24, Baerbock described Gaza as a hell in which “more than a million children, women and men are at risk of starvation”.

She further said that the situation, “cannot go on for another day. We leave no stone unturned with our partners. The Israeli government must finally open the border crossings to a lot more aid.”

Baerbock added, “We stand by our responsibility for Israel’s security” and that, “Hamas must lay down its arms and must never bring terror to Israel again.

However, she continued that, “the goal cannot be achieved purely militarily. And military action has its limits in international humanitarian law.”

“Only an immediate humanitarian ceasefire leading to a permanent ceasefire will keep hope for peace alive. The suffering must end for everyone,” she concluded.

In der Hölle von #Gaza sind mehr als eine Million Kinder, Frauen, Männer von Hunger bedroht. Das darf keinen Tag so weitergehen. Wir lassen mit unseren Partnern nichts unversucht. Die israelische Regierung muss endlich die Grenzübergänge für viel mehr Hilfe öffnen. 1/3 — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) March 24, 2024

Nur eine sofortige humanitäre Feuerpause, die zu einem #Waffenstillstand führt, hält die Hoffnung auf #Frieden am Leben. Das Leid muss für alle enden. Bei meinen Gesprächen in der Region wird es erneut darum gehen, wie ein politischer Horizont aussehen kann. 3/3 — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) March 24, 2024



The remarks came before her trip to Middle East that includes Egypt, the Palestinian territories, and Israel to hold new crisis talks on Sunday.

Her visit to Israel is the sixth of its kind since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Since October 7, Israel launched a brutal military campaign on Gaza Strip following a Hamas-led attack, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 Israelis.

Over 32,200 Palestinians have been killed and 74,500 injured due to mass destruction and shortages of essentials.