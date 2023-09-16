German footballer Robert Bauer converts to Islam

German footballer-defender Robert Bauer announced his conversion to Islam and expressed gratitude to those who helped him in his journey as a Muslim.

Taking to his Instagram recently, Bauer posted a picture of him praying and revealed that he came to Islam through his wife and her family.

“For all the people messaging me today. I came to Islam through my wife and her family. It’s been many years and I’m thankful for you all to help me and encourage me on my journey,” Bauer wrote.

Another post by Bauer shared a verse of the Holy Quran saying, “and he is with you wherever you are.” (Qur’an 57:4)

Robert Bauer’s Instagram story.

Who is Robert Bauer?

Bauer is currently playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Tai, having joined the Saudi Professional League on a one-year contract in May.

The 28-year-old German footballer made his Bundesliga 2 debut on 31 October 2014 against Fortuna Dusseldorf, replacing Alfredo Morales. The match against Dramstadt 98 on 22 November, 2015, saw Bauer score his first goal in the Bundesliga.

He moved to Wender Bremen in August 2016 and was loaned to FC Nurnberg two years later. He went on to sign a long-term contract with a Russian club called FC Arsenal Tula and moved his base to Sint-Truiden, Belgium in September 2021.

Bauer represented Germany at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand in 2015 and was part of the squad for the 2016 Summer Olympics, which saw Germany win the silver medal.