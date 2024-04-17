German Foreign Minister urges ‘maximum restraint’ in Middle East

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2024 8:39 pm IST
German FM calls on Israel to open more border crossings for Gaza aid
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Photo: Reuters)

Capri: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on Iran and Israel to show “maximum restraint” amid fears that the conflict in the Middle East could expand into a major regional war.

“A spiral of escalation would serve no one,” Baerbock warned just after arriving on the Italian island of Capri ahead of a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialised democracies.

Also Read
FBI questions German right-wing politician over Russian money: Report

She said that further escalation endangers the security of Israel, the lives of the dozens of hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip by Palestinian militants, civilians in Gaza as well as the “many people in Iran who are themselves suffering under the regime.”

MS Education Academy

With regard to the recent Iranian attacks on Israel, Baerbock said that the aim was to prevent “the highly dangerous situation in the Middle East from turning into a regional conflagration.”

She added: “As the G7, we speak with one voice: All players in the region are called upon to exercise maximum restraint.”

Baerbock arrived in Capri on Wednesday from Israel, where she met with top Israeli leaders as part of a crisis diplomacy effort.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2024 8:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button