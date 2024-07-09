German House votes to ban red triangle symbol used by Hamas

Berlin: Germany’s House of Representatives has voted to ban the red inverted triangle symbol that the Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, uses to mark Israeli targets in its videos.

Since Israel launched its genocidal military campaign on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance has released videos showcasing its attacks on occupation forces, using a red triangle to indicate the target of the upcoming strike.

Some argue that the red triangle was used because it appeared on the Palestinian flag.

The motion is set to be presented to the Berlin senate, awaiting a nationwide ban on the symbol, the German ASB Zeitung news website reported.

Green and Left parties abstained from voting, while The Christian Democratic Union, the Social Democratic Party, and Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) factions supported it.

The motion urges Berlin’s senate to federally ban the symbol in Germany, preventing its public visibility and its use is punishable in the context of the Middle East conflict and Hamas.

The Berlin Senate was also urged to prohibit the use of a specific symbol in public assemblies, as it poses a direct threat to the people.

At least 38,154 people have been killed and 87,828 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7.