German model LizLaz says she was paid to target Virat Kohli

Hyderabad: German model and content creator LizLaz is once again making headlines in India after her viral social media moment involving Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The influencer recently revealed that some people allegedly offered her money to speak negatively about Kohli after their Instagram controversy became national news.

What Happened Between Virat Kohli And LizLaz?

The buzz started when Virat Kohli’s Instagram account reportedly liked one of LizLaz’s posts. Fans quickly noticed the interaction, and screenshots went viral across social media platforms. Soon after, the like disappeared, but by then the topic had already become a huge discussion online.

The incident reminded many fans of Kohli’s earlier social media controversy involving actress Avneet Kaur. However, Kohli later clarified that there was no intention behind the interaction and blamed Instagram’s algorithm for the accidental activity.

Was Offered Money To Speak Against Kohli

In a recent interview with FilmyMantra, LizLaz shared that several media outlets contacted her after the controversy gained attention.

“Some journalists even offered me money to say bad things about him (Virat Kohli) and make allegations he never made. But why would I do that?” she said.

According to LizLaz, she rejected every such offer because she respects Kohli and considers him her favourite cricketer. She said she did not want to gain fame or money by spreading negativity about someone she admires.

Who Is LizLaz?

LizLaz, whose real name is Jennifer, is a German-South African singer, travel blogger, and social media influencer. She became popular among Indian audiences through her multilingual videos and travel content. She is fluent in German, English, and Dutch, and can also speak Hindi and a few Indian regional languages.

She is also known for creating relatable India-based content and interacting with locals in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. Her social media following has grown rapidly after the Virat Kohli incident.

LizLaz Reacts To Viral Attention

Talking about the sudden popularity, LizLaz said she felt emotional and overwhelmed after seeing Kohli’s interaction with her post. She added that while the attention brought her new opportunities, including brand deals and reality show offers, she wants to stay true to her values and avoid unnecessary controversy.