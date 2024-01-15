Get a chance to stay in Bigg Boss 17’s lavish house: 6 Steps

Mumbai: Bigg Boss Season 17 is reaching its grand finale on January 28, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Excitement is in the air as the top 8 contestants vie for the coveted trophy. Viewers and BB fans are now curious to know who will become the top finalists and which lucky contestant will manage to grab the trophy this year.

Adding to the thrill, MakeMyTrip has now partnered with Bigg Boss to give 15 lucky participants a unique opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss house for a day after the grand finale. Yes, you read that right!

To participate, fans need to follow these simple steps. Check them out below.

Steps To Take Part In Bigg Boss House Contest

Open the MakeMyTrip app on your phone.

Click on the ‘Homestays and Villas’ option.

Click on ‘Added to our Homestays: The Bigg Boss House.’

Scroll down and choose ‘Click to participate in Bigg Boss House contest now!’

Fill in all the required details, including your full name and why you love Bigg Boss.

Submit your answers and eagerly await the results!

It all happened after Salman Khan, known for his immense love for his fans, made a thoughtful request to the producers of Bigg Boss during one of the recent episodes. He said, “I’ve heard that many of your fans are requesting a chance to stay in the Bigg Boss house. So, why not provide them with an experience of living in this luxurious house? Certainly, once the current contestants vacate the premises after the finale, let’s ensure these fans get their opportunity.”

Sallu Bhai Ne Baat Sunli Apni 👌👌 https://t.co/b1r6HDr81h — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) January 7, 2024

This initiative comes after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2‘ winner Elvish Yadav shared a photo of fans outside Salman’s house, holding placards with messages like “Please let us also live in the Bigg Boss house.” Yadav urged Salman Khan to make arrangements for fans to enter the Bigg Boss house, and it seems MakeMyTrip has answered the call with this exciting contest.