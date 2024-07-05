Get the Look: Price of Prabhas’ viral Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas has solidified his status as the biggest pan-Indian hero, proven once again by his box office dominance with the latest movie Kalki 2898 AD. His portrayal in the film has attracted many, including a memorable scene where he dances to the “Bhairava Anthem” alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Prabhas’ stylish appearance in the song has become the talk of the town. His Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses in it is something that has grabbed eyeballs and fans are even recreating his look. Guess price? They are worth Rs 35.3K.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection

By day 7, the worldwide box office collection of Kalki 2898 AD had already surpassed Rs 700 crore, and it is expected that on Day 8, the film would have crossed the Rs 750 crore mark. Official figures are yet to be disclosed, but the film’s performance has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Outperforming all regional and Hindi films released this year, Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as the latest pan-Indian blockbuster. The film is on track to break several box office records. However, it remains to be seen if it will surpass the lifetime earnings of Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2, which both stand at over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. With a budget of around Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD was touted as the most expensive Indian film of all time.

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi dystopian film that stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.