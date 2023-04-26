Get your adrenaline pumping with Indoor Go-Karting in Hyderabad

The bustling city of Hyderabad has become a hub for adventurous activities, with people of all ages seeking out new and exciting ways to get their adrenaline pumping. One of the most popular activities among thrill-seekers in Hyderabad is Go Karting. This popular sport has been around for several years in Hyderabad and has gained a huge following among locals.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) go-karting track is a hot spot for locals and tourists alike. But did you know that there are other options for go-karting in the city, including indoor tracks? Yes, you read that right.

Indoor go-karting is a new concept in Hyderabad and has gained much popularity in recent times. The indoor track provides an opportunity for enthusiasts to indulge in this exhilarating sport, regardless of the weather conditions outside.

One such indoor go-karting track is located at Sarath City Capital mall in Kondapur. Many Instagrammers have been posting reels of their thrilling experiences, showcasing the equipment, safety measures, and the exciting twists and turns of the track. It has now become one of the popular destinations among thrill seekers in Hyderabad. Check out some reels below.

So, if you’re looking for a fun and unique activity in Hyderabad this weekend, be sure to check out the indoor go-karting track at Sarath City Capital Mall and experience the rush of high-speed racing!