Geyser blast triggers fire at apartment in Gajularamaram, no casualties 

Hyderabad: A geyser blast at a residential building in Gajularamaram triggered a massive fire on Monday, May 11, eventually causing a cylinder blast in the same apartment. Fortunately, no one was present in the flat at the time, resulting in no injuries.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm in a second floor apartment of Kailash Hills. Fire tenders from Jeedimetla and Kukatpally were rushed to the scene and were able to douse the fire in an hour.

“The fire spread to the windows of the third floor, but did not cause damage to other apartments. The reason for the geyser blast is not yet known,” an official from Jeedimetla fire station told Siasat.com.