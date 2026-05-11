Geyser blast triggers fire at apartment in Gajularamaram, no casualties 

The fire also triggered a cylinder blast further intensifying flames.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 11th May 2026 10:01 pm IST
Geyser explosion causes fire in apartment building in Gajularamaram, no casualties reported.
Geyser blast triggers fire at apartment in Gajularamaram, no casualties 

Hyderabad: A geyser blast at a residential building in Gajularamaram triggered a massive fire on Monday, May 11, eventually causing a cylinder blast in the same apartment. Fortunately, no one was present in the flat at the time, resulting in no injuries.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm in a second floor apartment of Kailash Hills. Fire tenders from Jeedimetla and Kukatpally were rushed to the scene and were able to douse the fire in an hour.

“The fire spread to the windows of the third floor, but did not cause damage to other apartments. The reason for the geyser blast is not yet known,” an official from Jeedimetla fire station told Siasat.com.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 11th May 2026 10:01 pm IST

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