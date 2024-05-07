‘Ghatiya drama,’ Ishq Murshid makers slammed for last episode

Islamabad: The Pakistani drama ‘Ishq Murshid’ may have concluded, but discussions surrounding its final episode continue to dominate social media. Starring Dureshfishan Saleem as Shibra and Bilal Abbas Khan as Shahmeer Sikandar, the drama initially garnered praise, but its last few episodes sparked criticism from viewers.

Ishq Murshid Makers Face Backlash

The last episode of ‘Ishq Murshid’ aired on May 5 on YouTube and in theatres on May 3. It has drawn mixed responses, with some social media users expressing satisfaction at the Shibra and Shahmeer’s happy ending, while others slammed the makers for their overall execution. Many criticized the unnecessary recap included in the episode and deemed it as ‘poorly edited’ and ‘ghatiya’.

Disappointed fans took to social media to voice their discontent, with one user expressing sympathy for those who watched the episode in cinemas, while another felt deceived by the hype surrounding the finale. Several users also highlighted the lack of coherence in the episode’s narrative.

A social media user wrote, “I am feeling sorry for those who watched this in cinemas.” Another fan wrote, “They made us fool in the name of a mega episode.”

Amidst the backlash, speculations are rife about the potential sequel to Ishq Murshid. Lead actor Bilal Abbas Khan and writer Abdul Khaliq Khan have dropped hints about a second season, suggesting that the makers are already gearing up for another installment.

What’s your take on the drama and its ending? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Pakistani dramas.