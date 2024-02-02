Ghazal and Bards’ Night: A cultural extravaganza in Auckland

Auckland: The Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand is set to enchant audiences with its highly-anticipated annual Mushaira, Kavi Sammelan, and Sham-E-Ghazal event, promising a mesmerizing fusion of musical and poetic brilliance.

The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 6.30 pm onwards at Fickling Convention Centre, 546 Mt Albert Road, Three Kings, Auckland.

Distinguished guests, participants

Association President, Roopa Suchdev, will preside over the evening, with the distinguished presence of political figures such as Hon Melissa Lee and Dr. Deborah Russell MP, Dr Carlos Cheung Members of Parliament Esteemed representatives from the Indian High Commission and various community leaders will also grace the occasion. Ghazal is a form of lyrical poetry that originated in the Urdu language during the Mughal Empire. It is characterized by its use of imagery, symbolism, and metaphor to express emotions of love, longing, and separation.

Association President, Roopa Suchdev

Notable personalities featured include former National List MP Kanwaljit Singh, former New Zealand First MP Mahesh Bindra, and Puketapapa Local Board Chairperson Ella Kumar.

Ms. Suchdev highlighted the event’s objective: to provide a platform for Hindi and Urdu poetry enthusiasts to showcase their talent and passion.

Release of ‘Dhanak’

A significant highlight will be the unveiling of ‘ 12th-edition Dhanak 2023,’ the annual magazine of the Urdu Hindi Association of New Zealand. The magazine, available in Urdu, Hindi, and English editions, encapsulates the association’s mission to promote literature, community unity, and the rich traditions of both languages.

The event boasts an impressive lineup of performers, including Nisar Mirza, Jyoti Klar, Jaspreet Singh Kandhari, Vidya Teke, Khalid Hussein, and others, accompanied by talented musicians like Navneel Prasad and Vimal Kumar. The list of poets includes Suneeta Sharma, Promila Dua, Syed Mujeeb QSM, Ghouse Majeed, Somnath Gupta, Shiv Bhagirath, Sachin Kumar, Naresh Kumari, Dr. Yousuf Qureshi, Rohit Kumar, and Navit Singh M Ayub Khan, serving as the MC.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Suman Kapoor

About Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand

Established in 2009, the association has played a vital role in fostering the learning and usage of Urdu and Hindi, serving as a cultural bridge in New Zealand. Auckland Mayor Phil Goff emphasized the significance of language in preserving cultural identity, highlighting the association’s role.

Ms. Suchdev expressed optimism about the event, citing the popularity of Mushaira, Kavi Sammelan, and Sham-E-Ghazal as platforms for free expression and audience engagement.

The ‘Mehfil’ promises not only to showcase the best talents but also to offer a delightful experience for audiences, celebrating the rich tapestry of Urdu and Hindi culture.