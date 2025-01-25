Ghazal nights to Mushaira: Upcoming events at Hyderabad’s Numaish

Hyderabad’s iconic 84th All India Industrial Exhibitionaka Numaish is in full swing. The event, which commenced on January 3rd and will run until February 18th, continues to be a hub for shopaholics and culture enthusiasts alike.

While shopping is the main attraction, Numaish offers much more than a retail experience, with its rich line-up of entertainment programs.

Numaish 2025 Events List

If you’re planning to visit Numaish in the coming days, get ready for an exciting lineup of events that go beyond shopping! From grand Republic Day celebrations to mesmerizing dance performances and soulful Mushaira sessions, there’s something for everyone.

Whether you enjoy traditional art forms like Kuchipudi or prefer the magic of Ghazals and live singing, Numaish offers a vibrant mix of cultural and entertainment programs to make your visit unforgettable. Check out the list of events with dates, venues and timings as per Numaish’s official website.

Last year, Bollywood’s star singer Javed Ali mesmerized the crowd with a spectacular live performance, making it one of the highlights of Numaish 2024. However, as of now, no such surprise celebrity performances have been announced for this year. That said, the organizers might still have a few tricks up their sleeves, so keep an eye out for updates!

Whether you’re here for the shopping extravaganza or the cultural treats, Numaish remains the perfect spot to experience the spirit of Hyderabad. Plan your visit soon and soak in the crazy energy of this much-loved event.