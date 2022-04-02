Ghaziabad: Meat shops ordered to be shut during Navrarti

The Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam has placed a ban on the sale of meat during Navratri. The ban will be effective till April 10.

Officials from Ghaziabad’s civic body said that the closure of meat shops during Navratri is a routine practice. Nand Kishor Gurjar, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Loni district has been vocal regarding the closure of meat shops during festivals.

On March 31, Gurjar wrote a letter to the district magistrate complaining about hotels and eateries in Loni selling meat in the open. He urged the authorities to initiate actions against such places in order to prevent the “spread of diseases”.

“The order is issued each year and the ban exists only during Navratri. The sale of raw meat will remain prohibited in five zones. The same has been communicated to all Nagar Nigam departments concerned, “Gaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Calls for ban on Halal meat

In more recent incidents, Muslim traders in Karnataka were prevented from doing business on the premises of temples.

In February, following the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Hindu in Shivamogga, anti-Muslim riots broke out in the distict. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders issued calls for violence demanding justice for Harsha.

Hindutva goons harassed Muslim women and burned down vehicles owned by members of the community.

In a form of economic boycott and social isolation, members of several Hindutva organizations urged people not to buy meat from Muslim butchers who sold Halal meat.

A butcher and a shop owner were also harassed by members of a Bajrang Dal on Wednesday for selling Halal meat.