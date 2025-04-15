Ghaziabad vendor arrested for molesting minor girl after video sparks outage

A shocking case has emerged in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar, where a cart vendor named Jagdish was arrested on charges of molesting an 11-year-old girl. The attack, recorded on camera by a passerby, went viral on social media, leading to immediate action by the Modinagar police station after the family of the girl lodged a complaint on Monday, April 14.

The incident was when the girl went to Jagdish’s cart to buy something. The video, which has gone viral, shows the seller taking advantage, putting his hand around the girl’s waist and touching her indecently.

There is another minor girl who can be seen in the clip standing beside the cart, who is not aware of the molestation. The family of the girl, who did not know about the incident until it was posted on the internet, was shocked and outraged, claiming that the young victim was too innocent to understand the seriousness of the act and did not report it at first.

As per relatives, Jagdish would often come to the locality, selling products among children’s favourites, making it easy for him to get regular access to minors.

The family came to know about the attack only after the video had gone viral and, hence, approached the police. The Modinagar police moved swiftly once the clip went viral on the internet, filing a case.

“We have taken the accused, Jagdish, into custody, and a proper investigation is being done,” said a police official. Officials are scrutinising the viral video along with local CCTV footage to find more evidence. The police have promised the public that the case is being handled with great seriousness.



