Video: Men ‘mocking’ burqa during fest in Karnataka sparks outrage

Hyderabad: A video that emerged from Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district has caused controversy and fanned mass outrage, depicting a group of men taunting Muslim religious garments and customs at a local festival.

The incident took place in Venur, which falls under Beltangadi taluk, during the Purusarakatte festival celebrated every year. In a clip which went viral, participants were dressed in Muslim religious attire and women’s dresses, dancing in a way viewed as derogatory and deliberately offending the Muslim population.

In the undated video, the men also seemed to mock religious traditions and symbols, causing a commotion during the procession, eyewitnesses said. What also raised eyebrows was the waving of a flag of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) by one of the men in the group.

Police confirm complaint, probe underway

The Venur police inspector corroborated that the complaint was lodged formally. “We received news that feelings were offended because of people wearing clothing related to the Muslim religion,” he explained. “As a part of Purusarakatte festival, during the event, participants have a set of costumes in tradition. A person this year wore a burqa. From the complaint, we have approached the assistant deputy commissioner for legal opinion and shall act accordingly,” reported Hate Detector.

Though organisers insist that the festival permits playful and diverse dress, residents and rights groups have criticised the act as a blatant case of communal provocation.

Local Muslim leaders have called for swift and strong action by authorities, pointing out that the video was not only insensitive but also dangerous in a communally sensitive area like Dakshina Kannada.